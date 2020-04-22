Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government would provide ration bags to another 200,000 deserving families. Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice Chancellor Dr. Naseem Ahmed have presented cheques each worth Rs 4.3 million and Rs 1.4 million respectively to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohamad Sarwar for Prime Minister Relief Fund.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “Taraveh prayers in mosques were banned in Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries but we had allowed Taraveh prayers in mosques despite high danger of coronavirus. Now it was test for Ulema regarding implementation of safety measures. Serving the humanity was my belief.”

He said that Philanthropists would have to come forward to play their role in helping out the poor families. According to details, Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar and Muslim Aid International Foundation’s representative Burhan Aziz handed over another consignment of ration for 10,000 poor families to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Airport Road Lahore on Tuesday. Addressing on this occasion and later talking to media, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that unemployment and other problems were increasing in Pakistan due to coronavirus pandemic. In the prevailing situation, the poor families needed more help and support during Ramazan-ul-Mobarak, therefore Sarwar Foundation and Muslim Aid International had worked on ration supply which was a good omen.

“In Sha Allah, we have to fight corona and also have to provide ration to needy families. Under Punjab Development Network, we have started supply of ration to more than 300,000 poor families but now we have decided to extend ration facility to another 200,000 deserving families for which steps are being taken,” he explained. Responding to a question, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, it was true that thousands of people may affect by coronavirus if proper protective measures are not put in order in the mosques during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. Ulema have time and again assured the government that they would fully implement safety measures during Taraveh prayers in the mosques. However, it would be cleared in coming days to what extent these measures were being implemented.

Relief in lockdown does not mean that coronavirus is vanishing from Pakistan rather it is feared that corona pandemic may spread further therefore it is necessary to adopt protective measures against this virus. On this occasion, Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar said that war against corona is in the best interest of 220 million Pakistanis. “We will not leave the poor alone in this difficult time at any cost and we will provide ration to the deserving families,” she added.

Later on, Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed presented cheque worth Rs 4.3million and UVAS Vice Chancellor Dr. Naseem Ahmed presented cheque worth Rs 1.4 million to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for Prime Minister Relief Fund at Governor House Lahore.