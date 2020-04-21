Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 30 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, valuables, narcotics, wine, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. He said following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan, renewed efforts were made to curb bootlegging and drug-peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) WaqarUd din Syed conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements. Following these orders, the spokesman said, SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a police team under the supervision of SDPO IndustrialArea ZohaibNusrullahRanjah to take action against the criminals and arrested four accused namely Bilal Ahmed, Muhammad Ali, Wasif Ali and Muhammad Ali. The police also recovered huge quantity of kites and metal strings from them. The police team also arrested a drugpusher namely Banaras and recovered 460 grams of hashish and arrested proclaimed offender namely Baber Arif and also recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession.

The police also apprehended nine other suspects on different charges. Noon police arrested a bootlegger ShakeelMasih and recovered 35 bottles of alcohol from him. Secretariat police arrested Tariq Jan and recovered stolen valuables from him. Bani Gala police arrested two accused Iqbal and AbidHussain and recovered 150 gram hashish and two bottles of alcohol from their possession. Tarnol police arrested Riasat and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Khanna police arrested Sadaqat Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. LohiBher police arrested three accused namely Farooq, Shah Zaib and Muhammad Yousaf and recovered huge quantity of kites and metal strings. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.