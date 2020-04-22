Share:

LAHORE - Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha on Tuesday visited PEL Corporation (Pak Elektron Limited) at Ferozpur Road here to inspect the preventive and precautionary measures adopted by the company for safety of their workers from coronavirus. He visited various sections of the factory and reviewed the sitting arrangements, use of face mask and hand sanitizers. He expressed satisfaction over availability of hand-washing facility in every section of the factory. The Assistant Commissioner said that all safety measures taken by the PEL administration were satisfactory. He said that the district administration was conducting visits of various workplaces to check implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), set by the government for COVID-19 pandemic control.