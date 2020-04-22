Share:

FAISALABAD - Under the first and second phase of the Ahsas Programme in the district, the provision of financial assistance to deserving men and women is underway, and around 93,069 males and females have benefited from this up till now.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali visited various centers here on Tuesday, and inspected the distribution of amounts. Speaking on the occasion, he said that up till now, more than Rs1 billion had been distributed among the poor and needy.

The deputy commissioner felt pleased to notice that all necessary precautionary measures had been taken at these centers.