MITHI - Beneficiaries registered under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Assistance programme have protested over closure of another cash grant center in district.

According to details, cash grant center established at Koloee Taluka of Tharparkar had been closed. Beneficiaries including Mian Baai, Nooran, Hameeda, Essa, Naatho and others complained that Omni owner Abdul Rahim Nohriyo had closed cash assistance center after arrest of two agents who were deducting certain amount from cash payment being paid to poor families.

Ehsaas cash emergency assistance continues Payment of Rs 12,000 to each deserving family was continued on daily basis at different Ehsaas emergency cash distribution centres in Tharparkar district amid foolproof security arrangements ensured by Law enforcement agencies.

Scores of beneficiaries have complained that no precautionary steps were taken by district administration to maintain social distancing for protection against coronavirus spread.

Woman commits suicide A married woman committed suicide by jumping into well in a village Mithaa Tarr of Taluka Chhachro.

According to report Aaisha w/o Abdul Jabbar ended her life over domestic matter by throwing herself into well. Police took the body from well and later handed over to the heirs after completing legal formalities.