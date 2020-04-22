Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) will today consider the approval of seven projects worth around Rs 215 billion including the project for the construction of 306 KM Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. The CDWP which will meet with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission in the chair will also discuss a project of the governing section regarding the procedure to clear the

pending liabilities of closed projects. As per the CDWP agenda, the projects re- lated to Physical Planning and Housing, Ed- ucation, Transport and Communication and governance sectors. In the Physical Planning and Housing the program to uplift water supply and sanitation infrastructure in under devel- oped areas of Punjab will be discussed by the forum. The government of Punjab is the sponsor of the project and will cost Rs 3300 million.

In the education sector the position paper on improving human development indica- tors in Pakistan with focus SDGs relating to education and six EFA goals. Federal Educa- tion and Professional Training is the spon- soring agency of the project and it will cost Rs 3616.152 million. In the PSDP 2019-20 Rs 500 million were allocated for the pro- ject. In the transport and communications sec-