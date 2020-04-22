Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 289 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Sindh and five patients lost their lives during the last 24 hours.

This he said on Tuesday while addressing a press conference at the DC Office Larkana, said a statement issued by a spokesperson to the CM Sindh.

The CM Sindh was flanked by Senior Advisor Nisar Khuhro, Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Minister Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal, PPP leader Jameel Soomro and others.

Giving details of the coronavirus, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 2764 tests were conducted, of which 289 new cases were diagnosed as positive. So far 28,249 tests have been conducted which resulted in 3,053 cases in Sindh.

“I am sorry to share the news that five more people lost their lives while struggling against coronavirus infection, the death toll stemming from the infection has reached to 66 which is 2.1percent of the total patients,” he disclosed.

Murad said that 30 more patients were cured on Tuesday and they returned to their homes.

“In this way the number of the patients, who recovered from the virus is 665 which is 22 percent of the total patients,” he said and added the recovery ratio was encouraging while the death ratio was saddening.

Sharing further details of 289 new cases, the CM said that they were diagnosed 11 from Larkana, six Badin, one Dadu, 12 Hyderabad, 25 Khairpur, two Shaheed Benazirabad, two Sujawal and one Sukkur. He added that in Karachi 201 new cases were detected, of them 19 in district Central, 13 East, three Korangi, 46 Malir, 87 South and 15 in West.

He said that out of 2,322 under treatment patients, 1,412 were in home isolation, 597 at Isolation Centres and 313 in different hospitals of the province.

Talking about people of Tabligh-e-Jamaat, the CM said that they were 4,978 and all of them were tested. The results of 4,899 have been disclosed, of them 4,179 were negative and 720 diagnosed as positive while the result of 74 suspects was pending.

The five patients who died and they belong to Karachi, including two to District Central, one East, one South. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was told about the Tabligh-e-Jammat that 1,383 devotees from Iran, Saudi Arabia and others returned, of them 1,257 traced, who belonged to Larkana district and others returned to their respective districts of the country.

The meeting was told that 663 tests were conducted, of them 63 were diagnosed as positive and 600 negatives. Out of 63 positive 17 have been kept in home Isolation, 33 at Tabligh-e- Markaz while five patients were shifted to a hospital in Larkana.

At Tablighi Markaz the tests of 323 were conducted as a result 35 came positive and 288, who were negative returned to their respective homes. He was told that 83 people were kept in quarantine of them 79 have been discharged while four positive cases have been shifted to Bibi Asifa Dental College Larkana which is a facility of 250 beds.

Murad Ali Shah was told that there were two areas of the city of Larkana, Darri and Nawa Takk where cases of local transmission have been diagnosed. The CM was told that there were 3,313 Zakat beneficiaries who have been paid Rs 6,000 per head.

“The CM said that this was a three-month advance so that they could meet their both ends,” he said. It was also disclosed that out of 67,509 people 14,644 have been financially assisted through Ehsaas Program.

The CM was told that there was target to distribute 18,000 ration bags, of them 13,653 bags have been distributed.

Earlier, the CM drive through the city of Larkana and witnessed the lockdown situation. On the way he stopped a police van in which more than eight policemen were on board. He directed them to get down and ensure social distancing.

