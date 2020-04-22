Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited Toba Tek Singh, Gojra and Jhang to inspect the aid distribution under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and treatment facilities for corona patients.

At the first leg of his visit, the CM inspected DHQ hospital and distribution of financial aid among needy women in Toba Tek Singh. A sum of Rs 3.3 billion has been distributed among more than one lakh needy persons in Toba Tek Singh district. He also inquired the women about their problems and issued directions for the solution of difficulties faced by them. The women applicants appreciated the philanthropic work done by the PTI government saying that money had been respectably given to them.

Chief Minister said he was monitoring aid distribution in the whole of the province and deserving persons would be given their right. The CM also inaugurated shelter home set up at DHQ hospital and talked to the inmates about the kind of facilities arranged for them. They apprised the Chief Minister that good arrangements had been made and food was provided in time.

Talking to them, the CM maintained that establishment of a network of shelter homes was a welfare-oriented step of the PTI government. He told that the scope of shelter homes was being extended besides providing this facility in hospitals where food would also be provided.

Also, the CM presided over a meeting at DC office to take stock of different arrangements relating to overcoming coronavirus pandemic, eradication of dengue and procurement of wheat in the district. Talking with the participants, the CM said that it was a difficult moment but the commitment of the nation was much higher.

“I have, so far, visited 16 districts to review the ground realities and the government has given full attention to the eradication of coronavirus, dengue and procurement of wheat in the province. The government has also provided around 15 billion rupees to the health department to deal with coronavirus and the capacity of the daily tests has reached to more than 4000 in Punjab. This daily capacity will reach to ten thousand in the next few days,” he told the meeting.

The government, he said, would provide direct financial aid to the needy under Ramazan Package as Ramazan bazaars would not be set up this year. He said Punjab government would meet the wheat procurement target. He stressed upon the government officials and parliamentarians to dedicate themselves to the service of humanity as it was the time to work for them.

The elected representatives said that CM had set an example by standing with the people in this pandemic and always given respect to the parliamentarians. The CM assured that constituency-related problems would be solved but overcoming the spread of coronavirus was the prime agenda of the government now.

DG PDMA told that 97 per cent financial aid was distributed under category-I of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme while around 50 per cent aid was given under category-II of this programme. Riaz Fatyana MNA, Provincial Minister Ashfa Riaz, assembly members, PTI leaders and others also attended the meeting.

CM APPRECIATES PERFOMANCE

OF CEO, MS DHQ HOSPITAL TTS

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appreciated the performance of CEO (health) Dr Mumtaz Sial and MS DHQ Hospital Dr Faiza saying they had set an example of public service. The nation was proud of its doctors and paramedics working on the frontline and their services would not be forgotten, he added.

While talking to the media in Toba Tek Singh, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that he had held meetings with elected representatives of all the divisions of the province before the spread of coronavirus and a strategy had been devised after listening to their problems. However, health emergency had been imposed and all the resources were provided to overcome the coronavirus, he maintained. The third phase of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, he said, would be started in the next few days and the deserving people would be assisted in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak as well.

CM VISITS RESIDENCE OF

BILAL ASGHAR WARRAICH

Usman Buzdar went to the residence of Bilal Asghar Warraich MPA in Gojra and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of his mother. He offered fateha for the departed soul saying that May Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.