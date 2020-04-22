Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government’s Focal Person on coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday claimed that as projected by government experts, the coronavirus infections in the country are expected to reach 12,000-15,000 by the end of April.

He also confirmed that 17 more people died in the country on Monday. He said a serious situation is ongoing.

“We are comparatively in a better situation and we have to maintain it,” he said. He told media that in order to maintain the lockdown, the nation needs to follow the SOPs especially the elderly persons.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country soared to 9,216. According to National Command and Operation Centre, at least 4,195 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 2,764 in Sindh, 1,276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 465 in Balochistan, 281 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 185 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 50 in Azad Kashmir.

The Centre said that 2,066 patients have so far recovered while the death toll from the virus stands at 192 with 16 new deaths reported during the last twenty four hours. Some 796 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, it added.