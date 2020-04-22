Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and approved a Rs 75 billion relief package for labourers.

Around six million low-income labourers will be provided Rs 12,000 under a new category of Ehsaas programme to be named as ‘Mazdoor ka Ehsaas Programme’.

“Rs 75 billion will be earmarked for labourers programme from Rs 200 billion funds available under the Ehsaas programme,” the handout issued after the ECC meeting read.

It said that the labourers provided relief under the programme were other than the 12 million beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme.

“The programme is aimed at supporting the daily wagers and labourers who remain affected due to coronavirus lockdown,” it said adding that industries ministry and other stake holders were directed to prepare a mechanism in this regard.

The ECC also approved a supplementary grant of over Rs 600 million for 19 ongoing projects in Balochistan province.

The meeting also approved an amount of Rs 1.30 billion to clear Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) dues other than giving a nod to provide Rs3.85 billion every year to the steel mill for the next three years.

The ECC also approved a grant of Rs 150 million for Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority amid COVID-19 pandemic while approval was also given to revised estimates for Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI).

An approval was also given to the Export and Import Policy Orders 2020 from commerce ministry.