FAISALABAD - On the directives of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the enforcement team of the Authority sealed and razed structures in two illegally built housing schemes during a crackdown against such schemes here on Tuesday.

According to details, under the supervision of Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, the enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya, inspected the status of different housing schemes and found out that PHS Khayaban Green and Gulistan Mehak housing schemes were not approved. Taking action, the enforcement team sealed the offices of one of the housing scheme besides demolishing the illegal constructions in the other housing scheme. The developers of these housing schemes have been asked to get the approval for these schemes and fulfill necessary terms and conditions.

Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that operation against unapproved housing schemes would continue, adding the FDA teams had been activated in this regard despite the current lockdown.

He warned the builders to refrain from developing housing schemes without receiving a green signal from the concerned authority, adding criminal cases would be registered against them besides the imposition of fines, in case of a violation.