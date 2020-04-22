Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has lauded National Disaster Management Authority's efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Talking to Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the authority has taken timely steps to stop spread of disease and the whole nation values these services.

He said that the Foreign Ministry is also providing all possible coordination and facilitation in fighting battle against COVID-19. He said his ministry has played a vital role in dispatching medical equipment from China to Pakistan.

Chairman NDMA briefed the Foreign Minister about medical equipment received from China and other countries.