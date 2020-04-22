Share:

LAHORE - Four more COVID-19 patients died in Lahore on Tuesday, taking the death toll in Punjab to 49. So far 23 patients have died in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, six in Multan, two each in Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat and one each in Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid claimed on Tuesday that there was no dearth of personal protective equipments for healthcare providers anywhere in the province.

Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) management, handling COVID-19 patients at Lahore’s Camp Jail, has also given good news of the recovery of 10 more prisoners from the virus.

So far 48 inmates of the jail have defeated the deadly virus.

As many as 60 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Tuesday.

Out of these total number of patients, 1,857 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamat, 743 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 97 prisoners and 1,545 ordinary people who either have a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Of the 1857 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 have been reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 119 Multan, 90 Lodhran, 63 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 55 Rahim Yar Khan, 41 Jhelum, 39 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 37 Vehari, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 26 Narowal, 25 Bahawalnagar, 22 Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 each from Rajanpur and Faisalabad, 12 each from Pakpattan and Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven each from Attock and Mianwali, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 743 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 have been reported from Multan, 221 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 from Gujranwala and 23 from Faisalabad. The highest number of cases (658) have been reported from Lahore.

As many as 176 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 164 Gujrat, 69 Gujranwala, 61 Rahim Yar Khan, 56 Sialkot, 51 Faisalabad, 35 Vehari, 33 each from Multan, Jhang and Jhelum, 25 Sargodha, 21 DG Khan, 18 Sheikhupura, 16 Kasur, 12 each from Mianwali and Mandi Bahauddin, 11 each from Hafizabad, Bahawalpur, Chiniot and Attock, eight Bahawalnagar, seven Toba Tek Singh, five from Narowal, four each from Chakwal and Khushab, three each from Pakpattan and Lodhran, two Layyah and one each from Nankana Sahib, Khanewal and Okara.

Out of 97 COVID-19 patients in jails, 59 are from Lahore, 14 from Sialkot, nine from DG Khan, seven from Gujranwala, three from Jhelum, two from Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 61174 tests have been performed in the province. He said that 724 patients have recovered and returned home. He said that 14 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units. He said that those with no or mild symptoms are at quarantine centers and isolation wards of public sector hospitals. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family members