Islamabad-Bilal Abbas Khan is receiving unanimous praise for his portrayal of Abdullah in ‘Pyar Ke Sadqay’. The drama has continued to perform better and garner high ratings with every new episode. Apart from the positive response towards the premise, the story, and overall performances, Bilal has been singled out as the standout performer of the show. His Abdullah is naïve, innocent, shy, and gullible, but he’s also full of love, care.

, and concern for everyone around him but especially for Mahjabeen. Apart from his acting, even his styling has left an impression on so many of his fans. His side-swept hair, bespectacled look with well-tailored check shirts has garnered its separate fanbase.