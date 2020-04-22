Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services

(NHS) on Tuesday joined hands with the technology giant

Google to raise awareness on prevention of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, says a statement issued here.Under the agreement, free space has been provided by Google for public education through all existing

channels, including Search, Display and YouTube. Through this assistance, the Ministry of Health will be able to deliver critical

information to Pakistanis on how to prevent and cope with the spread of COVID-19.The free space or ad credits provided

are worth USD 5 million and are part of Google’s Ad Grants Programme

and are anticipated to run from April until the end of the year. To support Pakistan both in the ongoing

short-term response to the virus, and in the long-term, Google

is concentrating on three priorities

that they believe are critical to a sustainable recovery: promoting accurate and reliable information; supporting education and learning;

contributing to business continuity

and economic recovery. Special Assistant to Prime Minister

(SAPM) on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza lauded the assistance from Google, stating this assistance is critical in helping the Pakistan government raise awareness on COVID-19 and highlight how its citizens can protect themselves and prevent the further spread of the virus.Google’s mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.

Through products and platforms

like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful

role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies

in the world.Google stated that COVID-19 puts intense demands on us all, and we’re determined to uphold our responsibility in this unprecedented

time: to enable access to trusted information, support remote

learning, back small businesses,

and more. The initiatives we’ve shared today are the start. We’re standing with Pakistan to do all we can to help as we overcome COVID-19 and shape a stronger future.

On this development, WHO Representative

in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha, said that in today’s age of misinformation,

companies like Google can help get reliable and trustworthy