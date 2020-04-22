Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

has promulgated an ordinance for smooth supply of daily commodities

and discourage hoarding across the province.Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

on Information Ajmal Wazir

while briefing the media about the ordinance here yesterday said that the provincial government was well aware of the problems being faced by the general

public adding that in such crisis where the entire globe was confronted with COVID-19, the provincial government

stood by its people.Ajmal Wazir said that the government

has finalized a list of 30 items of daily commodities where the hoarders of the identified items would be arrested

without any arrest warrants. The government has categorically decided

to arrest hoarders without any warrants

and send to jail for three years,” the advisor said during the press briefing.

He informed that the ordinance has empowered deputy commissioners to raid suspected stores without any prior

permission adding informers’ details

will be kept secret.While talking about the COVID-19, the advisor said that with seven persons

who lost their lives during the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

stood 74 whereas, the total number of infected persons who are tested positive

were 1276 including 39 confirmed cases during the last 24 hours. “I appeal everyone to stay at homes and avoid unnecessary movement since cases are being reported on daily basis showing a constant rise,” he said.He informed that one person could transfer the virus to his or her family and ultimately the whole family could contact the virus and then the entire neighborhood can get infected. He added that the government was utilizing all its resources in order to protect its people.While talking about the ongoing efforts

against the COVID-19 in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, the Advisor stated that around 520 Pakistanis had travelled

from Afghanistan into Pakistan, who were later shifted to the quarantine

centres established at Landi Kotal

Degree College and Shah Kas. He also informed that the quarantines

facilities were equipped and those being kept there are being provided

all facilities adding those testing negative would be sent homes.About a statement issued by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on three patients who came from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and were tested positive in Sindh, Ajmal Wazir informed that it was not a time for point scoring and that the three persons could have contacted