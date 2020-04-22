PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government
has promulgated an ordinance for smooth supply of daily commodities
and discourage hoarding across the province.Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
on Information Ajmal Wazir
while briefing the media about the ordinance here yesterday said that the provincial government was well aware of the problems being faced by the general
public adding that in such crisis where the entire globe was confronted with COVID-19, the provincial government
stood by its people.Ajmal Wazir said that the government
has finalized a list of 30 items of daily commodities where the hoarders of the identified items would be arrested
without any arrest warrants. The government has categorically decided
to arrest hoarders without any warrants
and send to jail for three years,” the advisor said during the press briefing.
He informed that the ordinance has empowered deputy commissioners to raid suspected stores without any prior
permission adding informers’ details
will be kept secret.While talking about the COVID-19, the advisor said that with seven persons
who lost their lives during the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
stood 74 whereas, the total number of infected persons who are tested positive
were 1276 including 39 confirmed cases during the last 24 hours. “I appeal everyone to stay at homes and avoid unnecessary movement since cases are being reported on daily basis showing a constant rise,” he said.He informed that one person could transfer the virus to his or her family and ultimately the whole family could contact the virus and then the entire neighborhood can get infected. He added that the government was utilizing all its resources in order to protect its people.While talking about the ongoing efforts
against the COVID-19 in Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa, the Advisor stated that around 520 Pakistanis had travelled
from Afghanistan into Pakistan, who were later shifted to the quarantine
centres established at Landi Kotal
Degree College and Shah Kas. He also informed that the quarantines
facilities were equipped and those being kept there are being provided
all facilities adding those testing negative would be sent homes.About a statement issued by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on three patients who came from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and were tested positive in Sindh, Ajmal Wazir informed that it was not a time for point scoring and that the three persons could have contacted