LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has said that cricket needs unity in these difficult times and Thursday’s ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) meeting will help unite the cricketing nations.

Talking to The Nation here on Tuesday, Wasim, who is also a member of the ICC Women’s Committee, said: “In these difficult times, when everyone is worried due to Covid-19 pandemic and all sports are halted across the world due to this dangerous disease, I hope the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee meeting will prove very good in many ways.

“The Chief Executives will be discussing a wide-range of topics, including the integration of fans in these difficult times, financial planning and bilateral and ICC events. “Covid-19 has posed an unprecedented situation for the cricket world, which can only be combatted with a collective approach,” he added.

The PCB CEO said: “Thursday’s meeting, which will bring together the CEOs of the 12 Full Members and the three Associate Representatives, will provide an opportunity for the CEC to collectively consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport. The purpose of the meeting is to gain a full understanding of members priorities during this time and to discuss and share the key mitigation factors required to resume international cricket based on government advice in each territory.

“The CEC will discuss the approach to rescheduling postponed series and the need for collectively reviewing the FTP through to 2023 as well as the World Test Championship and Cricket World Cup Super League. They will also receive an update on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020,” he asserted.

Wasim said that the ICC Chief Executives Committee meeting is a very important one for ICC members and he is eagerly waiting for it. “The Pakistan Cricket Board has recently worked really hard regarding preparing the strategies how to cope with the current difficulties. In Thursday’s meeting, we are going to share the matters, we have discussed and planned for the issues, being faced by almost every cricket board. We will also try to learn good things and ideas from the representatives of other boards.”

The PCB CEO also said that if there are any recommendations from Thursday’s session, these will also be forwarded to the ICC Board. “Since then the Coronavirus pandemic has spread in the world, we, the ICC members, are in constant contact with each other and pondering over the amicable solutions of the problems, being faced by every member of the ICC,” Wasim concluded.