ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a contempt of court petition filed by the registrar of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). A singe bench of IHC comprising Justice MohsinAkhtarKayani conducted hearing of the petition and disposed of the same by terming it as non-maintainable. During the hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that the Supreme Court has given appropriate verdict in this matter and therefore, this petition is now not maintainable.