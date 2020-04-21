Share:

Islamabad-Jennifer Lopez may been in self-isolation from COVID-19 with her partner Alex Rodriguez while at their Miami mansion. But the 50 year old Bronx born beauty still has a TV show to promote. Recently, the singer and actress was seen flashing her toned tummy in a preview of ‘World Of Dance’ with Ne-Yo and Derek Hough that she shared for her 119M Instagram followers. Jenny From The Block was a vision in royal blue.

The Hustlers star had on a silky bra top with high-waisted slacks and a jacket making for a very bright look. She added a belt with a large silver buckle and a side chain.

And staying in step with the latest fashion, the former Fly Girl had on several gold chains around her neck with a large cross; her earrings were oversized as well.

The mother-of-twins also had her hair in a Barbie half up do and was wearing plenty of flattering makeup in earth tones.