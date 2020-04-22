PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged upon the district administrations across the province to further
improve their efforts in order to facilitate the public amid the coronavirus-
related lockdown. He assured that all the urgent requirements of district administrations and the frontline health workers would be fulfilled
on priority basis to enable them effectively deal with the corona pandemic.
He said this while chairing a meeting of all the Divisional Commissioners
through a video conference here at the Chief Minister Secretariat
on Tuesday. Besides Provincial Minister
for Health Taimur Jhagra and Chief Secretary
Dr. Kazim Niaz, relevant
administrative secretaries
attended the meeting at Chief Minister
Secretariat whereas elected public representatives
and deputy commissioners
attended the meeting from their respective
regions. The divisional commissioners
briefed the Chief Minister about corona
related matters including
lockdown and social distancing measures,
implementation of SOPs, availability of edible
commodities, corona
testing capacities and quarantine/isolation facilities
in their regions. The Chief Minister directed
the divisional commissioners and deputy
commissioners to ensure the implementation
of government’s instructions regarding lockdown and social distancing,
and to closely monitor the implementation
of SOPs issued by the government for the essential industries and shops conditionally allowed
to operate adding that strict action should be initiated against the owners of the industries and shops who do not strictly implement the SOPs. He further directed the divisional and district administration for regular
price checking during
Ramadan and to keep close eyes on the hoarders
and to initiate strict action against those involved
in hoardings. Mahmood Khan urged upon the elected public representatives to have a close coordination with the respective district administration
to make coordinated
efforts to deal with the situation stating that if the elected representatives
and the local administration work together
then it would yield very positive results. He also urged upon the elected representative to precautionary measures.Taking notice of some public complaints, the Chief Minister directed
the local administrations
to ensure the strict implementation of safety measures and banks. He further directed all the district administrations
to ensure implementation
of the SOPs finalized
in consultation with Ulema for offering prayers in mosques during
the month of Ramadan
and to have close