PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged upon the district administrations across the province to further

improve their efforts in order to facilitate the public amid the coronavirus-

related lockdown. He assured that all the urgent requirements of district administrations and the frontline health workers would be fulfilled

on priority basis to enable them effectively deal with the corona pandemic.

He said this while chairing a meeting of all the Divisional Commissioners

through a video conference here at the Chief Minister Secretariat

on Tuesday. Besides Provincial Minister

for Health Taimur Jhagra and Chief Secretary

Dr. Kazim Niaz, relevant

administrative secretaries

attended the meeting at Chief Minister

Secretariat whereas elected public representatives

and deputy commissioners

attended the meeting from their respective

regions. The divisional commissioners

briefed the Chief Minister about corona

related matters including

lockdown and social distancing measures,

implementation of SOPs, availability of edible

commodities, corona

testing capacities and quarantine/isolation facilities

in their regions. The Chief Minister directed

the divisional commissioners and deputy

commissioners to ensure the implementation

of government’s instructions regarding lockdown and social distancing,

and to closely monitor the implementation

of SOPs issued by the government for the essential industries and shops conditionally allowed

to operate adding that strict action should be initiated against the owners of the industries and shops who do not strictly implement the SOPs. He further directed the divisional and district administration for regular

price checking during

Ramadan and to keep close eyes on the hoarders

and to initiate strict action against those involved

in hoardings. Mahmood Khan urged upon the elected public representatives to have a close coordination with the respective district administration

to make coordinated

efforts to deal with the situation stating that if the elected representatives

and the local administration work together

then it would yield very positive results. He also urged upon the elected representative to precautionary measures.Taking notice of some public complaints, the Chief Minister directed

the local administrations

to ensure the strict implementation of safety measures and banks. He further directed all the district administrations

to ensure implementation

of the SOPs finalized

in consultation with Ulema for offering prayers in mosques during

the month of Ramadan

and to have close