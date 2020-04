Share:

DADU - A man and his daughter were killed in a road accident near Lakki Shah Sadder here on Tuesday.

According to Lakki Shah Sadder police, a truck collided with a rickshaw on the Indus Highway, leading to instant deaths of Iqbal Khan, 43 and his seven-year-old daughter Hooray.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Sehwan Sharif Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over them to their heirs. The truck driver, however, managed to flee from the scene.