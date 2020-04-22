Share:

ISLAMABAD - A two-hour long parley of senior Parliamentarians to deliberate experiencing virtual session of National Assembly amid Corona scare yesterday got impression of preferring actual session of National Assembly than virtual one.

Majority of members of Parliamentary Committee on virtual session voiced in favour of calling actual session of National Assembly by almost ignoring the idea of experiencing virtual session due technical modalities, per discussion with members of parliamentary committee left this impression.

The members from both sides in their opinion put weight behind calling actual session of National Assembly by maintaining social distance in the National Assembly hall, they said.

The committee on making decision to call Virtual session , under the Chairmanship of Syed Fakhar Imam, unanimously decided to invite all the Parliamentary leaders of National Assembly to discuss the mechanics for holding the session of the Assembly with them before submitting its recommendations to Speaker National Assembly.

The members developed consensus to hold the session of the National Assembly in current situation amid COVID-19 taking care of risk assessment and risk management.

Talking to The Nation, former Prime Minister and PPP-P`s senior MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Parliamentary leaders would reach on census to either call actual session or hold virtual session keeping in mind current situation.He hinted preferring actual session of National Assembly due to lot of technical modalities.

Former Speaker NA/PML-N`s Ayaz Sadiq said actual session might be more suitable by maintaining social distance.

Senior members were of the view that matters related to either invite all members or selected one will be discussed in upcoming meeting.

The upcoming committee of parliamentary leaders will be summoned in next week to take final decision on calling session.

The Committee on virtual session of the National Assembly during COVID-19 was constituted by the Speaker National Assembly with the mandate to suggest amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, if any for holding virtual session of the National Assembly during prevalence of the corona virus pandemic. The Committee also asked to make any recommendations it may deem necessary and submit its recommendations to the Speaker as early as possible.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr. Zaheeruddin Babar, Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, MNA Syed Amin Ul Haq, and Malik Aamir Dogar, Chief Whip (PTI), Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ms. Shahida Akthar Ali whereas Syed Naveed Qamar joined the meeting through video conferencing.