Share:

Syed Amin ul Haque, the MNA from NA251 Karachi, is also the Member Rabita Committee of MQM-Pakistan.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Member of National Assembly Syed Amin ul Haque has been sworn in as federal minister here on Wednesday.

President Office statement issued stated that President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath of office to the new minister at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.