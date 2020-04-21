Share:

Islamabad-She’s been busy juggling family life with hosting her Smooth Radio show and online music classes for the nation during the coronavirus lockdown. And Myleene Klass, 42, was spotted looking radiant as she stepped into Global Radio Studios in London recently.

The former Hear’Say singer sizzled in a plunging yellow floral maxi dress and added some edge to her look with a black leather jacket. She accessorized her glowing look with a gold Chanel necklace that she wore stacked with a few other dainty chains and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The radio host wore her long brunette tresses in relaxed beachy waves and kept her makeup simple with a nude lipstick.