MIANWALI - Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that collectively corona tests of 310 people were done of which 20 tested positive so far in the district. Out of the 20 positive corona patients, five have been sent back to their homes after follow up negative tests whereas nobody had been tested for COVID-19 after April 14, he added.

Briefing a meeting by Station Commander Sargodha Nazir Hussain, Brigadier Ahsan, DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, ADCR Arjumand Zia, Lt Muhammad Idrees and others here at DC office on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that 13 positive patients belonged to Tehsil Esa Khel, six to Mainwali and one to Tehsil Piplan.

The Deputy Commissioner said that out of 159 quarantined people belonging to the Tableeghi Jamat, 144 were sent back to their homes after their follow-up tests turned negative whereas other 15 tests are being sent to the laboratory.

The deputy Commissioner has also briefed about the daily services, mobile filter clinics, PPE Kits stock, violation of section 144, action against the violators of Infections control orders, Mianwali Local Relief Fund and others.

The Army Officers have appreciated the steps taken by district administration and expressed satisfaction over distribution of financial amounts and Food Hampers.

daily wagers affected due to lockdown and coronavirus.

Briefing about the wheat purchase drive the district food controller Muhammad Rafique has told the meeting that the process of delivering gunny bags to the farmers has been started adding that for getting wheat purchase target and preventing the transportation to KP from the district 7 checkposts have been set up in the district.