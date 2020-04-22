Share:

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management

Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Disaster Management

Authority (NDMA) has provided

safety equipment to 49 hospitals across the province fighting the pandemic of coronavirus.

According to details, 4171 N-95 masks, 149500 surgical face masks, 13700 pair of gloves, 30000 protective suits, 6837 gowns, 1750 goggles, 16325 shoe covers, 100 thermal guns, 21487caps, 659 face shield, 100 litre sanitizer, 500 body bags and others are provided to the hospitals.Director General Provincial Disaster

Management Authority said, they dispatched safety equipment

to the hospitals as per NDMA guidelines. The provision of more safety equipment at hospitals is to ensure safety of medical staff. PDMA KP has also provided relief

food packages to Dar ul Aman under the supervision of directorate

of social welfare, KP for further

distribution to orphan childrens

and poor widows. These items including 3000 KG of dates, 5000 packets of lactogrow

33 grm,10000 dry milk 9 gram, 15000 cerelac sachet and