LAHORE - Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has issued instructions to its all national players to engage themselves in a comprehensive training programme while staying at homes due to coronavirus pandemic to maintain required fitness level. “Since the country is lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and all the sports activities are suspended for time being, the players should continue to do physical fitness training and baseball skill training in their home and from time to time send their training videos to PFB,” said PFB President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah here on Tuesday. “The concerned national coaches have sent physical training programme and skill training techniques and methods to the players of our national teams, who were to take part in the international events, which have been postponed due to spread of coronavirus worldwide,” he said and added that in the given circumstances, it is imperative for the players to do training at home to meet the set standards of fitness. Fakhar also instructed the coaches to keep in touch with the players and check their fitness training on regular basis and send their reports to PFB on regular basis to maintain record regarding fitness of players in order to assess their fitness level during training camps at a time when the pandemic of corona virus is over. He hoped that soon the coronavirus will be controlled in Pakistan and the sports activities will once again start all over the country.