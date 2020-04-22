Share:

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Special Assistant to prime minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and briefed him about the public awareness campaign regarding safety against coronavirus during the month of Ramazan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq said publicity of the 20-point agenda made in consensus with Ulema (religious leaders) would be ensured for maximum projection of guidelines on congregational prayers.

Under the strategy prepared by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Taraweeh prayers would be aired live on Pakistan Television to encourage public to stay home as a precautionary measure against the virus.

On safety of media workers, she apprised the prime minister about the matters relating to provision of safety kits for those covering the corona hospitals and isolation centres.