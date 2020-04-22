Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched the Ehsaas Rashan portal to facilitate the private sector in providing food rations to the most vulnerable people in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Through the portal, the role of government will be to facilitate match-making between donors and beneficiaries (e.g., on geographic basis) and provide data of eligible beneficiaries to donors, said spokesperson of Ehsaas program. During this crisis, many private sector organisations had expressed their willingness to support the needy, complementing the support that the Government is providing. This portal enables this generosity to be coordinated across the country. To facilitate the process, the government developed a web-based portal, accessible at https://rashan.pass.gov.pk/. The spokesperson said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated, “Ehsaas Ration Portal will enable philanthropists, charity organizations, and other non-government organisations to reach out to deserving families and provide rations to poor segments of the society. The online portal will play a vital role in making the ration distribution system completely transparent.” Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said, “The role of the government is entirely match-making between credible donors, and eligible beneficiaries.” Part of Rashan portal protocols, beneficiaries’ information will be validated by determining eligibility while using Ehsaas data. Donors will be evaluated against a specific eligibility criterion to ensure only trustworthy, tax compliant, and at-scale organisations become partners of the program. Further, after signing data privacy agreements, beneficiary information will be shared with donors to ensure disbursement of food ration packs or cash equivalent to beneficiaries. The government will ensure one person from family gets benefit and will monitor delivery on a sample basis. The private sector will be responsible for establishing mechanism for sourcing and disbursement of Rashan or cash equivalent for beneficiaries. Donors will be given a list of parameters to select from to identify which segment of the beneficiaries they want to support. The parameters include area of residence district/tehsil, gender of the beneficiary, etc. Based on the chosen parameters a subset of beneficiaries will be identified from a larger pool to provide on a first-in first-out basis. There are two categories of donors that the government is looking towards initially in the Ehsaas Rashan Portal i.e. For-profit private organisations and Not-for-profit private organisations. Their eligibly criteria are posted on the website https://rashan.pass.gov.pk/. “We are starting with large corporate donors with annual revenue of at least Rs 2 billion willing to donate at least Rs 10 Million in Rashan packs or cash equivalent. Similarly, NGOs approved by Ministry of Interior and EAD willing to donate Rs 2 billion are invited to participate at this stage,” said the spokesperson.