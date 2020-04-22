Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy has launched the 5th consecutive

campaign for mangroves plantation in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasool Lodhi,

inaugurated Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation

Campaign by planting

sapling of mangroves at Port Bin Qasim area. This year the campaign

entails an effort to plant over 3 million mangroves in the coastal

areas of Sindh and Balochistan

provinces, said a press release received here Tuesday. It said mangroves are vital to coastal ecosystem, prevention of sea intrusion

and sustainment of marine life. Being a major stakeholder

of the maritime domain

and realizing the importance

of mangroves for marine life, Pakistan Navy has taken a major initiative

to revive Mangrove forests all along the coast.

Realizing the importance

of mangroves forests

in combating pollution,

countering coastal erosion and providing a number of economic and financial opportunities to coastal communities, Pakistan

Navy regularly undertakes