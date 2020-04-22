ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy has launched the 5th consecutive
campaign for mangroves plantation in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasool Lodhi,
inaugurated Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation
Campaign by planting
sapling of mangroves at Port Bin Qasim area. This year the campaign
entails an effort to plant over 3 million mangroves in the coastal
areas of Sindh and Balochistan
provinces, said a press release received here Tuesday. It said mangroves are vital to coastal ecosystem, prevention of sea intrusion
and sustainment of marine life. Being a major stakeholder
of the maritime domain
and realizing the importance
of mangroves for marine life, Pakistan Navy has taken a major initiative
to revive Mangrove forests all along the coast.
Realizing the importance
of mangroves forests
in combating pollution,
countering coastal erosion and providing a number of economic and financial opportunities to coastal communities, Pakistan
Navy regularly undertakes