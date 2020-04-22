Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police continued to ensure safety measures including strict implementation on SOPs according to the government directions and police order to contain the unnecessary movement of the public in the city during the partial lockdown imposed by Punjab Government in wake of impending Corona virus. Lahore Police Operations Wing has set up special pickets in different areas of the city to contain people from unnecessary movement. According to the details since beginning of partial lockdown in the city till now as many as 2058 FIRs have been registered against persons involved in different violations. More than 01 lac 82 thousands citizens have been checked at these pickets till now since the lockdown, whereas more than 01 lac 71 thousands 841 persons have been issued warning, asked to contain their unnecessary movement in the city and go back to their homes. More than 4307 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released afterwards taking warranty bonds as not to move again in city other than in emergency situation. As many as 01 lac 60 thousands vehicles including 91079 motorcycles, 32623 cars, 24049 rickshaws, 4492 taxis and 8508 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement in the city. As many as 6714 vehicles have been impounded in different police stations involved in violations.