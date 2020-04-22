Share:

FAISALABAD - A meeting was held here at the DC office on Tuesday to review the arrangements made for dealing with possible floods during the upcoming monsoon season. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali briefed the Pak Army brigadier about the arrangements made so far.

ADC Revenue Mian Aftab Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Osama Niazi, Pak Army and officers of Irrigation, WASA and other departments were also present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner briefed the Pak Army officer about the plan chalked out to cope with the situation in case of floods during the monsoon.

He informed that flood relief centers would be set up while de-silting work was underway which would be completed prior to the monsoon season.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the flood control plan was prepared to deal with the emergency due to the heavy rains, taking into account the performance of all the departments before the monsoon season.

He also informed about flood fighting measures in the monsoon season of various departments/agencies.

Praising the pre-flood arrangements made by the district administration, The Pak Army brigadier described it a welcome step.