ISLAMABAD - Showing its serious reservations over the burial of dead bodies of corona patients on its land, Pakistan Steel Mills has asked the government of Sindh to immediately stop the illegal burial. The PSM management has come to know that the government of Sindh has reserved eighty acres of land on the link road for graveyard for the deceased corona patients and it has been observed with great concern that dead bodies of two deceased corona pa- tients have been buried on PSM Township land which seems another effort to en- croach and/or resume further PSM Town- ship land which is not acceptable to PSM

management at any cost, said a letter writ- ten by Pakistan Steel (Corporate Secretari- at) to the Board of Revenue Sindh, Division- al Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Malir. The letter, available with The Nation, further said that Pakistan Steel Mills owned 8071-10 acres Township land out of which 6933-33 acres were purchased from the Government of Sindh and 11l7. l7 acres from private owners. Out of PSM Township land the government of Sindh has already unlawfully resumed 1377 acres in the year 2006 for onward hand- ing over to Higher Education Commis- sion for establishment of Engineering / Technical Universities. The PSM has filed a case (l64l/20l4) with the Sindh High

Court for cancellation of the said resump- tion order and its re-mutation in favour of PSM. The court has granted stay order which is still operative. The PSM has been requesting the con- cerned authorities of Government of Sindh for demarcation of outer boundary of entire 8071-10 acres of PSM Township land since 2011 which is pending with the Survey Su- perintendent Karachi despite the PSM has paid required demarcation fee of Rs 403000 in the government treasury. State Bank of Pakistan and TA/DA of Rs. 150000 in April 2011. The PSM management, therefore, re- quests to look into the matter and direct the concerned departments to stop burial