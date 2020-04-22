Share:

MIRPURKHAS - The Bureau of Supply and Prices has started registering the hidden godowns of traders located in different parts of the city in order to compile the exact data of stored stocks of ration and other general items.

Sources said that the department officials on Tuesday visited different godowns, which the traders had built inside their houses in order to save their stock from being checked by the authorities.

The registration of godowns has made traders panicky as they want to keep the authorities about the stock of ration and other items of essential use in dark.

Sources said that the Bureau had also issued notices to the traders to ensure registration of their unregistered godowns within few weeks; otherwise action will be taken under the relevant law.