LAHORE - Dr. Mubarak Ahmad born into a humble, loving and progressive family. He attended Muslim High School Lahore and he was illustrious Ravian, did Intermediate from Government College Lahore. He graduated from King Edward Medical College, in 1955 with the color distinction, also honored Certificate of Diploma in the Hygiene Medicine from King Edward Medical College, Lahore.

He achieved Postgraduate Diploma of Honorary Fellowship in the General Practice at the 1st Convocation of the College by the President of the Royal College of General Practitioners London in 1990. He pursued his zest for learning more in the field of education and awarded by the College of Family Medicine Pakistan, Diploma of Fellowship in General Practice in 1992 in recognition of his Meritorious Services.

He started practice in Faisalabad in the Public Government Hospital as a Registrar. He joined Pakistan Medical Association Faisalabad 1957 and became General Secretary PMA Faisalabad also served Joint Secretary District TB Association Faisalabad.

Then he returned back to Lahore in 1961 on the instruction of his parents for the fulfilling dreams of the family. Established Clinical setup in Lahore and in no time became very famous Primary Healthcare Physician of Lahore.

In the PMA Lahore, he worked on the key portfolios as Secretary Finance PMA Lahore, Joint Secretary PMA Punjab, Secretary Field Operations National Calamities Committee PMA Punjab, Secretary Rural Health Program PMA Punjab, Executive Editor Medical Tribune for four years, Editor News Bulletin of PMA Lahore Branch, Chairman Anti Quackery Committee of PMA Punjab, Managing Editor Bulletin Journal of Pakistan Medical Association Punjab.

In the 1980 elections of the Pakistan Medical Association he elected the General Secretary PMA Lahore. He organized innumerable national and international conferences in Pakistan on the platform of PMA as a Secretary General Organizing Committee and Conference Secretary.

He convened and headed many International Pakistani Delegations to Canada, United State of America, China, India, Malaysia, Bangkok and made representation of Pakistan. To honor his tremendous contributions he was awarded Gold Medals by the PMA in 1982, Recepient Life Time Achievements Award by Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians.

Recepient of the Commemorative Shield from son of great poet, Justice Retired Javed Iqbal in acknowledgement of 50 years sublime services to the Medical Profession. He also also organized free medical camps, relief camps and volunteered his services. He served as General Secretary, Forum of the General Medical Practitioners and College of General Medical Practitioners Pakistan a biggest National Forum of the Family Physician.

Many Head of the States of Pakistan, Governors and Chief Executive of the Provinces of Pakistan duly acknowledged his services for contributing intellectually in areas spanning over health system and health reforms. He extensively published various supplement on the different specialities of the medicine and surgery to his credit. Attended over 2000 major international conferences and consultation as an invited resource person moderator and key note speaker. He also worked with the WHO and UNICEF Pakistan on the various projects Polio Eradication, Iodine Deficiency Disorders, Breast Feeding, IDD, ARTI, CPR, VAD, CDD, NID and Hepatitis awareness campaign for the promotion of Medical Education awareness.

He was also member of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist since 1990 and also the press member of DGPR Government of Punjab since 2000. On account of his valuable and dedicated services Ministry of Health Government of Pakistan had given him honorary appointment as an Executive Member Committee on Advertising National Health Services Government of Pakistan.

Pakistan Psychatric Society also honored Life Time Achievement Award on providing support on Mental Health in Primary Care. He was also the Executive Member of Society for Treatment & Study of Pain (STSP). He was the founding chairman & group chief editor of The Medical Herald Journal of the Health and Sciences covering almost all specialties of the Medicine.

His wife Khalida Nargis who passed away last year was the bedrock of his success in his professional life. Pakistan Lost one of the Greatest Pioneer Physician. He was a Man with the Great Intellect and insight. “We are remembering him with a great respect and deepest gratitude. We are observing 5th Annual Barsi of our parents Father and Mother,” said his loving son Mansoor Ahmad.