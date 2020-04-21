Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has distributed Rs12,000 each to 7,578 persons, making it Rs90,936,000 in total, at the 22 centres established across Islamabad for disbursement of payments under PM’s Ehsaas Emergency Programme, according to the officials. They said during the past six days (April 15-20), Rs 90,936,000 have been provided to 7,578 persons after verification of these persons by NADRA/BISP. These centres are being managed by the ICT administration. However, there are other retail shops/easypaisa centres too in Islamabad which are facilitating the needy in getting cash of Rs12,000 under the emergency programme. These retail shops are being managed directly by the BISP, said the officials further. Hundreds of beneficiaries are being entertained at these centres and retail shops on daily basis.