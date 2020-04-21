Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistani currency continued bullish trend on Tuesday and gained Rs2.37 in the interbank against US dollar to close at Rs161.12 against the last closing of Rs163.49. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs161 and Rs163 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs3.43 to close at Rs174.67 against the last day’s trading of Rs178.10.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 1 paisa and closed at Rs1.50 whereas a decrease of Rs 4.61 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs199.72 as compared to its last closing of Rs204.23. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham depreciated by 62 paisas and 65 paisas each to close at Rs42.94 and Rs43.86 respectively.