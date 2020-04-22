Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a petition against the appointment of Advisors and Special Assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Registrar Office of the apex court returned the petition by raising objections over it.

The order said, “the petitioners have not pointed out as to what question of public importance in the instant case are involved with reference to enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed under the Constitution, so as to directly invoke jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of Constitution.”

It added, “that the petitioners have not approached any other appropriate forum available to them under the law for the same relief. They have also not provided any justification for not doing so.”

Lawyers Muhammad Arshad Khan and Ghulam Dastagir Butt through Jahangir Jadoon had filed the constitutional petition under Article 184(3) of Constitution with the prayer that appointment of Advisor/Special Assistants to the Prime Minister and exercise of the executive authority by them may be declared against the constitution and law. They prayed that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not have authority to make such appointments with the status of Federal Minister and Minister of State.