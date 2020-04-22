Share:

LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and member Federal Ministry of Science and Technology Task Force for coronavirus, Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that social distancing was the only solution to overcome the coronavirus pendamic. He expressed these views while talking to the media, here on Tuesday. He said that with the consultation of ulemas, government had prepared SOPs and if, they were kept in view then the situation could be controlled in Ramazan. He said that the ‘Task Force for the corona,’ under the leadership of Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, specialists and scientists of various institutions was conducting rapid research on the coronavirus.