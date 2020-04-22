Share:

PESHAWAR - To discuss issues related to the smuggling commodities

of daily use to Afghanistan through untraditional routes, a high level meeting held here with Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Besides Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim

Niaz and Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abasi, relevant civil and military high ups and representatives of intelligence agencies attended the meeting. The meeting decided to constitute a special task force under

the chairmanship of Secretary Home Department and with representation from all the relevant civil and military bodies, intelligence agencies and Customs. The task force was directed to device a comprehensive

and workable strategy within a week to contain such slippages and pilferages in an effective manner. Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the task force to point out the issues related to the federal government in the