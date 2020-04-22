Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday said like other sections of the society, Ulema were also fully cooperating with the Sindh government during the lockdown.

He said whatever the decision was taken by the Sindh government, the clerics supported it completely, said a statement.

He said the religious scholars also believed in that the lives of the people were more important than the offering prayers in the congregation.

He said it was the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who held formal discussion with the Ulema first and then rest of the provinces followed the precedence.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government wanted a unanimous stance regarding Taraveeh and other prayers during Ramazan. A uniform policy should be made in that regard, he added.

He said the Sindh government would also request with all religious leaders to follow the precautionary measures during Ramazan. “Only by taking precautionary measures we can prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.