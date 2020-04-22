Share:

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to grant extra funds of worth fifteen billion rupees for the health department to cope with the coronavirus pandemic/

During his visit to Ehsaas Kafalat Center, he said that Ehsaas Program is providing relief to the masses on the basis of merit and without any prejudice. He said that almost four thousand tests are being conducted on daily basis in Punjab and government is taking serious steps to increase it round about ten thousand tests daily. He also announced the establishment of Industrial city in the Toba Tek Singh.