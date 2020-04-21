Share:

Rawalpindi - The violation of lockdown continues in several parts of the district with no action on part of police and other authorities concerneddespite sharp increase in number of coronavirus cases.

Oil agencies, auto-mechanic workshops, cloth shops and other businesses remained open at Adiala Road, Chungi Number 20, Ali Town, Jarahi, Kehkashan Colony, Gulshanabad, Defence Road, Caltax Road, Morgah, KothaKalan, BakraMandi, TahliMohri, DheriHassanabad, DhokeSyedan Road, BarafKhana, Misrial Road, Dhamial, Hayyal, Chakri Road, Raja Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Commercial Market and on GT Road.

Huge rush of public could also be seen in these bazaars without adopting social distance or observing precautionary measures to avoid spread of COVID-19.

Similarly, big rush could be seen in save marts and grocery stores.

Roadside vendors, hand push carts and those selling fruits vegetables attracted customers in huge numbers.

On Tuesday, the city reported 11 coronavirus confirmed patients.

In the markets of Sadiqabad, Adiala Road, Raja Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, City Saddar Road and Commercial Market, the shopkeepers were serving the customers against the government directives. A police spokesman said dozens of violators have been arrested and cases were registered against them.

He said some nine violators have been held from Adiala Road.

DC Rawalpindi Capt (R) AnwaarUlHaq, during an interaction with The Nation, admitted violation of lockdown in suburbs of the city. He said he has directed the assistant commissioners to carry out raids and to impose fine on those involved in violation of lockdown. He said police are also raiding different places and nabbing the violators.