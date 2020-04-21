Share:

Attock - Chairman Punjab Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has lauded the role of Rescue 1122 for their frontline role in fighting against COVID-19 in the country. He was addressing rescue workers during his visit to district headquarters of Rescue 1122 Attock on Tuesday where he distributed personal protection kits and masks to them on the behalf of provincial government. He said that rescuers are playing an exemplary role in serving humanity.

besides rescuing and shifting the COVID-19 patients to hospitals.