ISLAMABAD - A new polio case has surfaced in Frontier Region Bannu, raising the total number of cases in Pakistan during the current year to 25.

According to National Institute of Health (NIH), Najibulhaq s/o Gul Qadullah, 18-month-old, resident of village Hindikhel, FR Bannu, has contracted the disease. This is the third polio case from FR Bannu this year.

The area of the polio case has access issue because of imposition of ban in neighbouring North Waziristan since June 2012 where more than 260,000 children have not been immunised since June 2012.

FR Bannu and North Waziristan have now reported together 6 polio cases. Overall, FATA has reported 15 of the 25 polio cases this year.

It is important to mention that National Immunisation Days (NIDs) campaign of five days has been going on in the country since August 19 but the campaign has been deferred in 44 districts and towns owing to the by-elections, floods and torrential rains.