BAGHDAD : Attacks in Iraq killed seven people, damaged an oil pipeline and hit a Shiite shrine on Wednesday, as the country grapples with a months-long spike in violence.

Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki has vowed to press operations to try to stem the bloodshed, which has claimed more than 3,500 lives already this year, but analysts say Iraq is not tackling the root causes of the unrest.

In the deadliest attack, gunmen broke into the house of a local anti-Al-Qaeda militia chief west of Baghdad, killing his son and cousin. Sunni militants consider the Sahwa, a collection of Sunni tribal militias that joined forces with the United States and turned against Al-Qaeda from late 2006, to be traitors and frequently attack them. Nine bombings in five different Iraqi cities – in Baghdad and north of the capital – also killed five people on Wednesday.