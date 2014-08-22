Islamabad- Federal Police has asked for additional RS 130 million for the security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s and Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s prolonged protests.
Before this, Interior Ministry has already provided RS 110 millions to Federal Police in 2 installments. Police sources told that Federal Police has also provided the details of all the expenditures of security and other arrangements.
