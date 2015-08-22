BEIJING - China on Friday hit out at Japan after the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Tokyo’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine, saying the country should “deeply reflect” on its history of aggression. Akie Abe on Tuesday visited the shrine in central Tokyo that honours the memory of Japan’s war dead since the 19th century, including more than a dozen war criminals convicted by the International Military Tribunal for the Far East after the war. In a one sentence reaction, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that Japan has failed to come to terms with its past.

“Japan should earnestly look squarely at its past history of aggression and deeply reflect on it, thoroughly separate itself from the militarism of the time, make more efforts that will help enhance mutual trust and achieve reconciliation with neighbouring countries in Asia,” she said in remarks posted on the foreign ministry website.