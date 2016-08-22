Islamabad - The National Book Foundation (NBF) has issued more than 20,000 membership cards in fiscal year 2015-16, an NBF official said. The foundation would open its Readers’ Club membership in a few weeks to encourage and promote book culture among the public. The scheme will be launched in all major cities.

According to an official, “The members will be entitled to purchase books at 50% discount from the bookstalls on Foundation’s Panel. NBF shall offer 55% discount to the members at its own outlets.”