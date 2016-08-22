LAHORE - Kasur district police have sent several villagers to jail during the last couple of months in its so-called campaign against drug-peddlers. But families of the suspects say the arrests were politically motivated and they had nothing to do with the business of narcotics.

The consecutive raids sparked anger among the village population, who no more trust the largest law enforcement agency and demand independent inquires to probe police brutalities.

On the other hand, the police claim they arrested at least four suspects red-handed when they were “selling charas in shopping bags in the open” alongside roads in rural areas. However, families of these villagers deny the allegation saying that the cases (FIR No 797, 798, 799, and 800/15 under section 9-C/CNSA) registered with Kasur Sadar police station were bogus and politically motivated.

Contrary to the police claims that the suspects were caught ‘selling the stuff’ from different areas, the families say that dozens of cops ransacked their residences and picked up the villagers when they were asleep. The policemen, during the raid conducted in the small hours of June 30 in Kotla Sheikh Natha, also reportedly thrashed women and children amid house to house search.

A retired official of Prisons department and his 16-year-old son are among the four suspects who were caught with 6.46-kg Charas. Police reported four separate cases against the suspects and, more interestingly, the content was similar in all the four FIRs, registered within two hours duration. ASI Muhammad Anwar wrote down all the four FIRs.

The police claimed in an FIR that a man was selling charas in a blue-colour shopping bag and he could be arrested immediately if a raid was conducted. So, a police team raided the “sale-point” and arrested the drug dealer and seized 1.67 kg charas from his passion. Fifteen minutes later, the police received similar information, conducted the raid in same style, and arrested another man with 1.62 kg charas from the same locality.

Not enough though, the same police conducted two more raids on the sale-points in the same area, arrested two more drug pushers, and seized 1.54 kg and 1.63 kg charas from their possession respectively. All the four suspects, 30-year-old Muhammad Naveed, Havaldar (r) Ghafoor and his teenage son Rafaqat Ali, and 28-year-old Waqas were sent to jail the next day.

Those sent to jail by the district Kasur police are said to be the workers of All Pakistan Muslim League and supporters of former despot Pervez Musharraf. The offense 9-C, recovery of charas under Section 9-C CNSA, provides life imprisonment as minimum punishment.

On the other hand, villagers reject the police claims stating that dozens of policemen headed by SHO Muhammad Younis raided the Natha village after midnight on June 30.

“It had happened on the first night of the holy month of Ramazan,” said Mian Muhammad Sharif, the APML president in district Kasur. Recalling the police brutalities, he told The Nation yesterday that an army of cops stormed into their village. “They searched 15 houses, thrashed and tortured women and children. They arrested six persons including two young boys who were asleep in their houses,” he added.

According to Sharif, when they went to the police station the next morning they were told by the officers that four separate cases of 9-C had been registered against the villagers. The police had released both the young boys after subjecting them to severe torture but sent four others to jail.

Cops continuously conducted raids on the village to stop people from taking to streets. The non-stop raids triggered unrest in the entire area and several villagers fled their homes to flee police brutalities. Also, police laid siege to the villager by setting up a permanent picket there when the villagers planned to stage protest demonstrations.

“We could not celebrate Eid because of police raids. My relatives were sent to jail since they were supporters of (former) Gen Pervez Musharraf. Our only fault is that we belonged to APML and we are die-hard supporter (of the former dictator),” Sharif held.

He further said that the police launched the operation against his relatives on the behest of local MNA and MPAs of the ruling party. “We demand the formation of a joint investigation team to investigate such bogus FIRs. We don’t trust the provincial police. They are the puppet of the ruling elite,” Sharif said.

“If my relatives are found guilty in an independent inquiry they must be given exemplary punishment. But if the FIRs prove bogus then the police officers should be taken to task. Those (local politicians) who were behind this episode should be exposed and brought to justice,” the APML leader demanded.

Mian Muhammad Sharif claims that the district police were filing fake cases against political opponents and a powerful man in the Punjab government was backing the police officers in this campaign. “We are planning to stage a massive protest against the police on August 27. But we are facing life threats.”

The local politician also appealed to the chief of the Punjab Rangers to provide them security since their opponents were hurling life threats at them.

Punjab police report thousands of fake FIRs every year. The official record reveals that out of a total 201,839 cases reported from January to June this year at least 11283 cases were cancelled. The FIRs were cancelled after the claims of the complainants were found bogus during the investigations.

Some police officials, who spoke to The Nation on the condition of anonymity, said that the matter of fake FIRs reported in Kasur district was already in the notice of the provincial hierarchy. They said that the arrests and recovery of narcotics was part of the police clampdown on the drug pushers. “Actually, some police officials had to register bogus FIRs due to the pressure of the district police officer concerned. The policemen, just to show their performance, file fake cases against poor villagers.”

Many villagers say that the Kasur district had become a “police state” where cops were killing thieves, robbers, and rapists in staged shootouts. During the last one year, dozens of robbers were killed in fake police encounters. One of them was a prayer leader, who was shot and killed by police just a few hours after he confessed to police that he had raped a child.

Similarly, the Kasur police arrested and sent to jail a number of ‘drug pushers’ to create terror among the local population in the recent past. Ironically, the poorly-trained policemen wrote down the cases in a ridiculous style which speaks volumes of the police highhandedness and poor check on the law enforcement agency. Since the matter is very serious, the government should order an independent investigation to unearth the facts.